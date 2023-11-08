 Skip to content

BROKE PROTOCOL: Online City RPG update for 8 November 2023

1.38 Hotfix #1

Share · View all patches · Build 12653194

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Voice chat library fix for many players
  • Safer physics and rotation handling
  • Rebuilt some libraries in Release mode for performance
  • Minor AI pathing fix

