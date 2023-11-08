- Voice chat library fix for many players
- Safer physics and rotation handling
- Rebuilt some libraries in Release mode for performance
- Minor AI pathing fix
BROKE PROTOCOL: Online City RPG update for 8 November 2023
1.38 Hotfix #1
