Tutorial, Photo Album and change - Update 0.3.25

Fix

Texture text for doors and signs

Various minor bugs

Change

The bloodstain, date, identity, drawing and cursed object don't need a click to take a photo.

You can enter the name and date manually or automatically by taking a photo.

First photo deleted from your album is free. Then, the cost will be 1 medal for each photo.

The quest "Find the age of the entity" is awarded a medal. The quest specifies that you must use the Ouija board.

Challenge timers are easier to access (ex. Complete the contract in less than 10 minutes => Complete the contract in less than 14 minutes).

Challenges are free. The player can accept or refuse.

New

Add a tutorial. All tutorial information is also available in the Help tab of the journal.

In the journal, hover the name of the entity reveals the evidence.

Add a zoom mode for the photo album.

Add a photo to the collection.

In the movable book: date, identity, cause of death can be photographed.

Add 1 achievement

Add message when inventory is empty

Add an icon to pick up an item