This is a Ghost update for 8 November 2023

Tutorial, Photo Album and change - Update 0.3.25

Update 0.3.25

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix
Texture text for doors and signs
Various minor bugs

Change
The bloodstain, date, identity, drawing and cursed object don't need a click to take a photo.
You can enter the name and date manually or automatically by taking a photo.
First photo deleted from your album is free. Then, the cost will be 1 medal for each photo.
The quest "Find the age of the entity" is awarded a medal. The quest specifies that you must use the Ouija board.
Challenge timers are easier to access (ex. Complete the contract in less than 10 minutes => Complete the contract in less than 14 minutes).
Challenges are free. The player can accept or refuse.

New
Add a tutorial. All tutorial information is also available in the Help tab of the journal.
In the journal, hover the name of the entity reveals the evidence.
Add a zoom mode for the photo album.
Add a photo to the collection.
In the movable book: date, identity, cause of death can be photographed.
Add 1 achievement
Add message when inventory is empty
Add an icon to pick up an item

