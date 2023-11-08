v1.04 Quick fixes based on early feedback

Share · View all patches · Build 12653144 · Last edited 8 November 2023 – 22:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Thanks for all your great early feedback players, this is a quick little update that fixes a few bugs.

v1.04 (You can see your current version number in the top left of the screen when you first launch the game)

If your 'Achievement Unlocked 3' Steam Achievement has not unlocked when it should have try going back into the game and it should unlock!

-A fix to allow for the ":-)" achievement on 'Achievement Unlocked 2' to be earned with some non-English Keyboards (thanks for pointing that out!)

-A fix to address a certain crash on 'Achievement Unlocked 3' if you were a bit too eagar to get into the game!

-A few other bits and pieces!

We've loved hearing from you and how lovely you all are!