The Elephant Collection update for 8 November 2023

v1.04 Quick fixes based on early feedback

Thanks for all your great early feedback players, this is a quick little update that fixes a few bugs.

v1.04 (You can see your current version number in the top left of the screen when you first launch the game)

  • If your 'Achievement Unlocked 3' Steam Achievement has not unlocked when it should have try going back into the game and it should unlock!

-A fix to allow for the ":-)" achievement on 'Achievement Unlocked 2' to be earned with some non-English Keyboards (thanks for pointing that out!)

-A fix to address a certain crash on 'Achievement Unlocked 3' if you were a bit too eagar to get into the game!

-A few other bits and pieces!

We've loved hearing from you and how lovely you all are!

