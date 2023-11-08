v1.04 Quick fixes based on early feedback

Thanks for all your great early feedback players, this is a quick little update that fixes a few bugs.
v1.04 (You can see your current version number in the top left of the screen when you first launch the game)
- If your 'Achievement Unlocked 3' Steam Achievement has not unlocked when it should have try going back into the game and it should unlock!
-A fix to allow for the ":-)" achievement on 'Achievement Unlocked 2' to be earned with some non-English Keyboards (thanks for pointing that out!)
-A fix to address a certain crash on 'Achievement Unlocked 3' if you were a bit too eagar to get into the game!
-A few other bits and pieces!
We've loved hearing from you and how lovely you all are!
Changed files in this update