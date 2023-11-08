- Fixed a bug where you can't open Item Wheel
- Key Info bug solved
- Added Car UI to pause menu
- Fixed a bug where you buy the van and get the black truck also
- Sometimes when you open a storage, the sign got stuck midair
- When you get out the car you won't see the tablet again
- Fixed VIP Bidder skill - some players doesn't see the button
- Adjusted some items that had wrong info and price
- OCC Bug fixed for houses
- Fixed the bug where you get in the car with a tool equipped, it counted as still equipped after leaving the car.
Storage Hustle update for 8 November 2023
Day #1 Patch Notes V0.2.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
