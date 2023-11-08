 Skip to content

Storage Hustle update for 8 November 2023

Day #1 Patch Notes V0.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12653130 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where you can't open Item Wheel
  • Key Info bug solved
  • Added Car UI to pause menu
  • Fixed a bug where you buy the van and get the black truck also
  • Sometimes when you open a storage, the sign got stuck midair
  • When you get out the car you won't see the tablet again
  • Fixed VIP Bidder skill - some players doesn't see the button
  • Adjusted some items that had wrong info and price
  • OCC Bug fixed for houses
  • Fixed the bug where you get in the car with a tool equipped, it counted as still equipped after leaving the car.

