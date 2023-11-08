Patch Notes - Patch 0.2.1.0 [AVAILABLE NOW]

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Our latest patch makes various quality of life changes, updates to UI/text elements and streamlines the player experience so that pilots can get into the action quicker.

Take a look through all this and more below!

Features

Story Arc is now removed and new players can launch straight into Patrol from the hangar.

Quality of Life

Random encounters should spawn earlier and more frequently when in Patrol.

Random encounters should no longer linger in your missions list.

Enemy mechs now have clearer colors indicating their aligned factions.

Keyboard schematic added to the settings page.

Enemy attacks now do more damage to increase challenge factor for encounters.

Radio missions stay on the screen longer to give pilots more time to evaluate them.

Resnode resource drops in Zone B have been rebalanced.

Graphics

Flash effect for Gieren muzzle has been reduced to avoid excessive strobing.

Draw distance rendering adjusted to avoid distant objects popping up.

Frame rate should no longer drop when taking hull damage from explosions.

Mech legs now rotate closer to the speed of the upper torso.

Adjustments made to intensity of lights emitting from mechs.

UI/Text

Missions in the Mechpad now have clearer designs to indicate their status.

Various typos and missing text strings have been corrected in the menu and dialogue pop ups.

Ammo bars will turn opaque when the mech is sprinting to indicate weapons cannot be fired.

Bug Fixes

Collected items should now display correctly upon completion of a Patrol.

Location names should no longer pop up excessively after crossing into them.

Random encounters should no longer occur whilst a mission is in progress.

Miscellaneous

Exhausted Illal's supply of paint giving enemy mechs a fresh coat to make them pop in Patrol.

