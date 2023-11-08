First Minor Update

Added hotkeys (from 1 to 0) for all the gears.

Lubing gears notification is now red and much more visible, so you can instantly get to where the stucked gear is

Bug fixes:

Structures will no longer turn by clicking the golden gear if your network is at 0 production due to the load being too high

Manufacturers will now update the network load when placed

Fixed a crash when ascending and the game language was set to Japanese

Fixed chests spawning on top of the ascension gear

Fixed chests spawning over gears and automatically connecting to them

Next steps, fix more bugs and improve the tutorial/learning of the game.