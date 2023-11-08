 Skip to content

RPG Architect update for 8 November 2023

Feature Updates and Bug Fixes

Build 12652720

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Animation window now relies on Timeline and has a COMPLETELY NEW UI.
  • TextParser now supports mastermusicvolume and mastersfxvolume.
  • Fixed preview images in the UI editor with Template now shows correctly.
  • Fixed an issue with items for sale showing the correct amount.
  • Fixed an issue with collision detection for physics objects.
  • Fixed an issue with null variables on set.

Changed files in this update

