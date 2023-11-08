- Animation window now relies on Timeline and has a COMPLETELY NEW UI.
- TextParser now supports mastermusicvolume and mastersfxvolume.
- Fixed preview images in the UI editor with Template now shows correctly.
- Fixed an issue with items for sale showing the correct amount.
- Fixed an issue with collision detection for physics objects.
- Fixed an issue with null variables on set.
RPG Architect update for 8 November 2023
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
