猫咪快递 update for 8 November 2023

Ver. 1.1.15.40 Update (2023/11/09)

Build 12652610 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Add difficulty options, default is Normal.
    In game settings you can choose Easy to enable Cat's double jump to make the game easier.

  2. Add resolution settings.

  3. Add 10 types of fish.

  4. Add 10 Steam achievements.

