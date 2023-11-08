-
Add difficulty options, default is Normal.
In game settings you can choose Easy to enable Cat's double jump to make the game easier.
-
Add resolution settings.
-
Add 10 types of fish.
-
Add 10 Steam achievements.
猫咪快递 update for 8 November 2023
Ver. 1.1.15.40 Update (2023/11/09)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2617471 Depot 2617471
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update