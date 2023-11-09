Regarding our measures against cheating and the use of illegal tools

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you for playing MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE.

We have confirmed that there are players attempting to tamper with the software and use unauthorised tools that enable them to do so.

MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE prohibits players from interfering with fair game play, cheating, using unauthorised tools or any similar activity.

In accordance with Article 12 of our End User Licence Agreement (EULA), accounts found to be engaging in unauthorised behaviour or using unauthorised tools will be dealt with severely, based on recorded logs.

Also, if any other activity other than the use of cheating tools hinders fair gameplay, e.g. if an account repeatedly disconnects intentionally during battles, a corresponding measure will be implemented to isolate the account from other players.

Please rest assured that we will continue to take action based on our investigation of battle logs, but should you see any player who may be cheating or using cheating tools, we kindly ask for your cooperation in reporting them via the in-game reporting function or by providing information using the "Contact Us' form below.

Please note that we will not reply to any enquiries regarding reporting.

Please also note that we do not and cannot guarantee an immediate response to reports received.

▼In-game reporting function:

Should you find a user engaging in unauthorised behaviour, please refer to the following:

During a battle, press the "Esc" key and select a user from the list of users displayed > Click the "Menu" button in the upper left corner of the profile screen > Click the "Report Violation" button , select the reason for the violation report and report the user. On the retired player's spectator screen, after setting the camera to the relevant user, press the "report" button at the bottom right of the screen, select the reason for the violation report, and report the relevant user. On the Rankings screen, press the "Menu" buttonat the top left of the user's profile screen > "Report Player" button, select the reason for the violation report, and report the relevant user.

https://bnent.eu/MHURSupport

Thank you for your continued support of "MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE".