UPDATE: Increased minimum default ui scale for smaller resolutions
UPDATE: Localizations (zh-Hans: research, tutorials, ui; no: ui)
UPDATE: Reg train Intermission now measured from arrival to departure (was: from departure to arrival), making leg's last stop and next first stop be included in intermission - their lenght now does not matter. Brings better stabling platform allocation visualization and earlier leg switch possibility.
UPDATE: Upkeep rebalanced for Shunting Circuit (1000), Shunting Track (2000), Stabling Sensor (4000) and Coach Yard (10000)
FIX: CycleBalance.Upkeep was not saved
FIX: Lists with filters were not cleared when filter was modified to unmatching string (no result expected) while the list was still being loaded```
Rail Route update for 9 November 2023
Hotfix 1.17.12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Rail Route [win] Depot 1124182
- Loading history…
Rail Route [mac] Depot 1124183
- Loading history…
Rail Route [linux] Depot 1124184
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update