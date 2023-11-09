Hotfix 1.17.12

UPDATE: Increased minimum default ui scale for smaller resolutions UPDATE: Localizations (zh-Hans: research, tutorials, ui; no: ui) UPDATE: Reg train Intermission now measured from arrival to departure (was: from departure to arrival), making leg's last stop and next first stop be included in intermission - their lenght now does not matter. Brings better stabling platform allocation visualization and earlier leg switch possibility. UPDATE: Upkeep rebalanced for Shunting Circuit (1000), Shunting Track (2000), Stabling Sensor (4000) and Coach Yard (10000) FIX: CycleBalance.Upkeep was not saved FIX: Lists with filters were not cleared when filter was modified to unmatching string (no result expected) while the list was still being loaded```