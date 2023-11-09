 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rail Route update for 9 November 2023

Hotfix 1.17.12

Share · View all patches · Build 12652429 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community 


UPDATE: Increased minimum default ui scale for smaller resolutions  
UPDATE: Localizations (zh-Hans: research, tutorials, ui; no: ui)  
UPDATE: Reg train Intermission now measured from arrival to departure (was: from departure to arrival), making leg's last stop and next first stop be included in intermission - their lenght now does not matter. Brings better stabling platform allocation visualization and earlier leg switch possibility.  
UPDATE: Upkeep rebalanced for Shunting Circuit (1000), Shunting Track (2000), Stabling Sensor (4000) and Coach Yard (10000)

FIX: CycleBalance.Upkeep was not saved  
FIX: Lists with filters were not cleared when filter was modified to unmatching string (no result expected) while the list was still being loaded```

Changed files in this update

Rail Route [win] Depot 1124182
  • Loading history…
Rail Route [mac] Depot 1124183
  • Loading history…
Rail Route [linux] Depot 1124184
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link