Into The Inferno Updated!

In addition to updating the graphics for the Steam store page, here's a list of changes in today's update:
- Added an "overview map" that can be shown by pressing the letter "O" or clicking on the mini-map. This will show a much larger area of the map.
- When casting spells on the party, their hitpoints will be shown. When casting spells on monsters, the number of monsters in each group will be shown. This should aid in targeting your spells.
- Added elephant spirit (group +hp buff) and panther spirit (group +agility buff) spells for Shamans.
- Fixed an issue with the click detection area of the "quit to desktop" button being oversized.
- Messages for group spells being cast or wearing off will now be grouped together into a single message.
- Changed the armor class bonus/penalty for agility to be one point of AC for every 2 points instead of every 3.
- You will now get a small damage bonus when attacking sleeping targets.
- Thief characters will now get a small initiative roll bonus based on their level.
- Equipment operations from the character sheet like identify, trade, equip, remove, and drop will have buttons grayed out for empty slots to make options clearer.
- In combat, the escape key now functions as "previous" when entering commands, and "cancel" when selecting the monster group to attack.
- Fixed an issue with using the "previous" command in combat when the previous character is paralyzed or otherwise incapacitated.
- When starting a new game, you'll be reminded to save at the inn after creating your characters.
- Miscellaneous translation improvements.
Changed files in this update