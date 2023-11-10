Day One Patch Notes

Hi Champions,
We just released a day one patch that fixed the following things:
General
- Improved information shown when queueing for a Quickplay session
- Updated UI for various game areas, including adding clearer UI to Hero Select and the Shop when one player is controlling both heroes
- AI controlled heroes have had numerous bug fixes that sometimes caused them to break the rules of the game
- AI controlled heroes have received improved AI for targeting board pieces as well as certain cards so they use their actions more sensibly
- Numerous fixes to the Slime Fusion AI
- Fixed bug that made stealth effects on AI players sometimes not function visually
- Minor spelling and grammar tweaks
VR-Specific
- Solved issue with position of the arena geometry intersecting with the character selection box/shop
- Added support for additional languages: German, French, Spanish (Spain), Korean, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional)
- Made improvements to hand tracking experience, especially when using menus
- Experience and keys are now awarded for all match types - - this includes retroactively awarding them to players who have completed single player missions
See you in the arena!
