Demeo Battles update for 10 November 2023

Day One Patch Notes

Build 12652376

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Champions,

We just released a day one patch that fixed the following things:

General

  • Improved information shown when queueing for a Quickplay session
  • Updated UI for various game areas, including adding clearer UI to Hero Select and the Shop when one player is controlling both heroes
  • AI controlled heroes have had numerous bug fixes that sometimes caused them to break the rules of the game
  • AI controlled heroes have received improved AI for targeting board pieces as well as certain cards so they use their actions more sensibly
  • Numerous fixes to the Slime Fusion AI
  • Fixed bug that made stealth effects on AI players sometimes not function visually
  • Minor spelling and grammar tweaks

VR-Specific

  • Solved issue with position of the arena geometry intersecting with the character selection box/shop
  • Added support for additional languages: German, French, Spanish (Spain), Korean, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional)
  • Made improvements to hand tracking experience, especially when using menus
  • Experience and keys are now awarded for all match types - - this includes retroactively awarding them to players who have completed single player missions

See you in the arena!

