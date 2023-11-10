Day One Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12652376 · Last edited 10 November 2023 – 11:06:10 UTC by Wendy

Hi Champions,

We just released a day one patch that fixed the following things:

General

Improved information shown when queueing for a Quickplay session

Updated UI for various game areas, including adding clearer UI to Hero Select and the Shop when one player is controlling both heroes

AI controlled heroes have had numerous bug fixes that sometimes caused them to break the rules of the game

AI controlled heroes have received improved AI for targeting board pieces as well as certain cards so they use their actions more sensibly

Numerous fixes to the Slime Fusion AI

Fixed bug that made stealth effects on AI players sometimes not function visually

Minor spelling and grammar tweaks

VR-Specific

Solved issue with position of the arena geometry intersecting with the character selection box/shop

Added support for additional languages: German, French, Spanish (Spain), Korean, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional)

Made improvements to hand tracking experience, especially when using menus

Experience and keys are now awarded for all match types - - this includes retroactively awarding them to players who have completed single player missions

See you in the arena!