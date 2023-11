Share · View all patches · Build 12652260 · Last edited 8 November 2023 – 17:06:09 UTC by Wendy

NEW MAP: SpongeBob is taking over! Check out all the fun in Don’t Be Jelly!

NEW FEATURE ALERT: Stumble Workshop is here. Jump in and play maps created by our own Creators!

Check out our store for new offers each week.

New Server updates and general bugs fixed.