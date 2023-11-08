 Skip to content

Little Green Girl update for 8 November 2023

Bugfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12652190 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Renpy has been updated to version 8.1.3
Achievement for "Respect I" is now granted when the "New Game" button is pressed (if the conditions are met).

Changed files in this update

Depot 1135441 Depot 1135441
