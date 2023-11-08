Renpy has been updated to version 8.1.3
Achievement for "Respect I" is now granted when the "New Game" button is pressed (if the conditions are met).
Little Green Girl update for 8 November 2023
Bugfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
