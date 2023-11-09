 Skip to content

Squad update for 9 November 2023

SQUAD HOTFIX 6.2 RELEASE NOTES

Our latest hotfix, Squad 6.2 has been released, focusing on improving scopes clarity and depth of field on suppression effects. Also the name tags are back when aiming down sights! Yay!

Updates & Bug Fixes

• Friendly name tags are now visible again when aiming down sights with scoped weapons
• Improved scope clarity on some weapons
• Corrected eye relief on the C7 Grenadier
• Made adjustments to depth of field values to mitigate the impact of upscaling (FSR) on suppression effects
• Fixed an issue where players could be prevented from joining servers due to a "Host Closed Connection" error until their game was restarted
• Updated the privacy policy

