Version 0.1.7 Patch Bug Fix Log

Please send any bugs you find to outoforbitofficialgame@gmail.com
-
Added a close button to all stations.
-
Streamlined POD movement.
-
Fixed SFX audio bug.
-
Fixed backup incoming bug.
-
Added booster sound effect.
-
Fixed spawn rate user-made missions.
-
Increased distance between ships, so no overlap occurs.
-
No more Favor stats text overlap.
-
Fixed AI's erratic behavior.
-
AI won't attack you with a proper outfit.
-
All stars collected now give XP.
-
All alarms deactivated now give XP.
-
Menus close with the same keyboard node.
-
Laser traps now work correctly.
-
This update will corrupt your inventory.
-
Might corrupt save files
-
might require reinstallation
Cheers,
Bryan
Changed files in this update