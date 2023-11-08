 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Out of Orbit update for 8 November 2023

Version 0.1.7 Patch Bug Fix Log

Share · View all patches · Build 12652053 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Please send any bugs you find to outoforbitofficialgame@gmail.com

  • Added a close button to all stations.

  • Streamlined POD movement.

  • Fixed SFX audio bug.

  • Fixed backup incoming bug.

  • Added booster sound effect.

  • Fixed spawn rate user-made missions.

  • Increased distance between ships, so no overlap occurs.

  • No more Favor stats text overlap.

  • Fixed AI's erratic behavior.

  • AI won't attack you with a proper outfit.

  • All stars collected now give XP.

  • All alarms deactivated now give XP.

  • Menus close with the same keyboard node.

  • Laser traps now work correctly.

  • This update will corrupt your inventory.

  • Might corrupt save files

  • might require reinstallation

Cheers,
Bryan

Changed files in this update

Depot 1859991 Depot 1859991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link