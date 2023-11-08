Flying into 1.0! Goodbye Early Access!

Along with leaving early access, this update has some notable changes and improvements.
Performance Increases
- Numerous physics and GPU optimizations.
- Level lighting. Some of the level light setups were heavier on performance with little to no visual gain.
- Lowered AI perception of the bots. Bots now only see about as far as the average human, and don't waste CPU cycles thinking about stuff happening on the other side of the map they can't even see.
- Remodelled/animated crates to improve their performance.
- Reworked Air Mines for better performance.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug on the challenge scoreboard.
- Fixed a few bugs related to remote player and object syncing in multiplayer lobbies.
- Fixed a bug where in target challenges the targets would stop moving.
Changed files in this update