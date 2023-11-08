Share · View all patches · Build 12651909 · Last edited 8 November 2023 – 18:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, potion magnates!

Have you ever felt like Potion Tycoon was lacking personalization and could do a better job helping you make your potion shop stand out? Have you ever craved more diversity and agency in defining how your house premises, individual facilities and workers look?

Well, if your answer is yes, your happy day has just come!

Today we are rolling out “Custom Shop”, the next major content update for Potion Tycoon, with a strong focus on bolstering visual variation, customization and usability.

With “Custom Shop” update you will get a chance to add much more personal flavor to your potion house, and particularly to some of its areas you could not previously customize. In addition to that, you are going to benefit from another big chunk of quality-of-life improvements across the board, such as numerous UI enhancements and new utility functions requested by the community.

Unleash your inner creative genius like never before with new customization options at your fingertips - design your very own potion shop’s brand, house and crew!

And of course, remember to let us know how you enjoy these latest additions to Potion Tycoon and what other improvements could possibly make you enjoy it even more.

Bewitchingly yours,

Snowhound Games and Daedalic Entertainment

The Custom Shop Update includes:

Customization options: Switchable visual styles for select decor and furniture Customizable worker skins, including colors, outfit designs and faces Customizable staircases with styles and backgrounds Customizable house sigil (also shown in saved games along with the shop name for ease of identification)

UI improvements: Retractable Notifications panel that can be minimized to a single line or completely hidden from view Pinnable Ledger and other select UI pop-ups for more accessible on-screen information reference Reworked Construction menu for: finer categorization of constructible room content improved display of menu elements and construction UI flow added visual “skin” variants selection for customizable elements better support for cross-view UI elements (e.g. Ledger) Improved UI scaling and sizing of individual UI elements

Quality-of-life improvements: Enhanced storage target settings to support group- and category-based editing Option to manually remove ingredients from storage Brighter color scheme for increased contrast



New:

Ledger usability improvements: Ledger can be pinned to stay on screen until manually closed. Individual Ledger pop-ups can be pinned and dragged around on the screen (limited to one at a time). Ledger can be opened in the Construction mode (with some functionality being disabled). Added a toggle to show or hide goal widgets in the Main view. Ingredients in the warehouse can be deleted via the Ledger/Ingredients page. Adjusted some Ledger page layouts and made the default size of the Ledger slightly smaller.

Storage targets can now be adjusted per groups of ingredients or potions, including multiple ingredient selection in the Ledger, raw/processed/all options for ingredients and single/category/all for potions.

Added a UI scaling option for most Main view elements. The scale can be adjusted in Game Settings.

Added small clickable hint arrows that point towards out-of-sight red warnings on the edge of the screen in the Main view.

Added new style assets for staircase frames and backgrounds matching other existing room styles (adjustable in the staircase room pop-up).

Added multiple selectable styles for decor items, shop equipment and crew quarters items.

Enhanced worker customization, including adjustable outfits, colors and faces.

Added a customizable house sigil (can be adjusted from the in-game menu).

Added a Bright Colors setting in the Game Settings menu for improved contrast.

Changes:

Changed all tier 2 VIP requests on failure to only reduce the fame with the corresponding faction instead of all factions. The imposed fame penalty has also been increased.

Reduced the tier 2 Wizard request "Lost Scrolls" duration from 28 to 16 days.

Overhauled construction UI: transformed menu category buttons into tab selectors on top of the Construction menu panel; combined some previously standalone constructible items into one item with multiple switchable styles; split former Production Equipment category menu items into three new categories of Basic Equipment, Processing Machines and Production Utilities to avoid long lists; made the “shopping cart” list stay on screen while placing items; added icons for room types and updated some other Construction menu icons.

Notification widget can now be minimized or fully hidden.

Made the faction-specific customer modifiers show the customer types they affect in event summary in the form "More customers than usual: +50% (Wizards)". Modifiers affecting all factions should be unaffected.

Expanded the Crew Quarters’ available capacity (shown under room details in the room pop-up) to also show their total capacity.

Loading Pallets can now be used to load mixtures into Bottling Machines.

Worker stamina can no longer go below -20.

Changed “-” for storage targets to infinity sign to avoid confusion.

Fixes: