Greetings, potion magnates!
Have you ever felt like Potion Tycoon was lacking personalization and could do a better job helping you make your potion shop stand out? Have you ever craved more diversity and agency in defining how your house premises, individual facilities and workers look?
Well, if your answer is yes, your happy day has just come!
Today we are rolling out “Custom Shop”, the next major content update for Potion Tycoon, with a strong focus on bolstering visual variation, customization and usability.
With “Custom Shop” update you will get a chance to add much more personal flavor to your potion house, and particularly to some of its areas you could not previously customize. In addition to that, you are going to benefit from another big chunk of quality-of-life improvements across the board, such as numerous UI enhancements and new utility functions requested by the community.
Unleash your inner creative genius like never before with new customization options at your fingertips - design your very own potion shop’s brand, house and crew!
And of course, remember to let us know how you enjoy these latest additions to Potion Tycoon and what other improvements could possibly make you enjoy it even more.
Bewitchingly yours,
Snowhound Games and Daedalic Entertainment
The Custom Shop Update includes:
-
Customization options:
- Switchable visual styles for select decor and furniture
- Customizable worker skins, including colors, outfit designs and faces
- Customizable staircases with styles and backgrounds
- Customizable house sigil (also shown in saved games along with the shop name for ease of identification)
-
UI improvements:
-
Retractable Notifications panel that can be minimized to a single line or completely hidden from view
-
Pinnable Ledger and other select UI pop-ups for more accessible on-screen information reference
-
Reworked Construction menu for:
- finer categorization of constructible room content
- improved display of menu elements and construction UI flow
- added visual “skin” variants selection for customizable elements
- better support for cross-view UI elements (e.g. Ledger)
-
Improved UI scaling and sizing of individual UI elements
-
-
Quality-of-life improvements:
- Enhanced storage target settings to support group- and category-based editing
- Option to manually remove ingredients from storage
- Brighter color scheme for increased contrast
New:
-
Ledger usability improvements:
- Ledger can be pinned to stay on screen until manually closed.
- Individual Ledger pop-ups can be pinned and dragged around on the screen (limited to one at a time).
- Ledger can be opened in the Construction mode (with some functionality being disabled).
- Added a toggle to show or hide goal widgets in the Main view.
- Ingredients in the warehouse can be deleted via the Ledger/Ingredients page.
- Adjusted some Ledger page layouts and made the default size of the Ledger slightly smaller.
-
Storage targets can now be adjusted per groups of ingredients or potions, including multiple ingredient selection in the Ledger, raw/processed/all options for ingredients and single/category/all for potions.
-
Added a UI scaling option for most Main view elements. The scale can be adjusted in Game Settings.
-
Added small clickable hint arrows that point towards out-of-sight red warnings on the edge of the screen in the Main view.
-
Added new style assets for staircase frames and backgrounds matching other existing room styles (adjustable in the staircase room pop-up).
-
Added multiple selectable styles for decor items, shop equipment and crew quarters items.
-
Enhanced worker customization, including adjustable outfits, colors and faces.
-
Added a customizable house sigil (can be adjusted from the in-game menu).
-
Added a Bright Colors setting in the Game Settings menu for improved contrast.
Changes:
-
Changed all tier 2 VIP requests on failure to only reduce the fame with the corresponding faction instead of all factions. The imposed fame penalty has also been increased.
-
Reduced the tier 2 Wizard request "Lost Scrolls" duration from 28 to 16 days.
-
Overhauled construction UI:
- transformed menu category buttons into tab selectors on top of the Construction menu panel;
- combined some previously standalone constructible items into one item with multiple switchable styles;
- split former Production Equipment category menu items into three new categories of Basic Equipment, Processing Machines and Production Utilities to avoid long lists;
- made the “shopping cart” list stay on screen while placing items;
- added icons for room types and updated some other Construction menu icons.
-
Notification widget can now be minimized or fully hidden.
-
Made the faction-specific customer modifiers show the customer types they affect in event summary in the form "More customers than usual: +50% (Wizards)". Modifiers affecting all factions should be unaffected.
-
Expanded the Crew Quarters’ available capacity (shown under room details in the room pop-up) to also show their total capacity.
-
Loading Pallets can now be used to load mixtures into Bottling Machines.
-
Worker stamina can no longer go below -20.
-
Changed “-” for storage targets to infinity sign to avoid confusion.
Fixes:
- Multiple fixes towards improved stability and appearance of individual tutorial barks, prompts and dimmers.
- Fixed the tier 2 Rogue request "Uncharted Lands" not applying the fame penalty correctly when the player doesn't deliver anything for it.
- Fixed "The Signs" and "Show Them Mad" Witch requests’ fame penalty upon failure being displayed as resulting from a failed Guard request.
- Fixed mouse clicks not properly registering in some parts of the Ledger/Ingredients list.
- Some animation-related optimization, resulting in significantly improved performance when running larger houses.
- Fixed an issue where requests with a non-specified amount of potions could lead to a soft-lock when running out of time and displaying the deadline choice.
- Fixed bar charts in the Daily Report breaking out of bounds with a lot of customers.
- Fixed an issue where updated bottle container graphics might sometimes display leftovers from previous designs.
- Fixed worker pop-ups to always stay within the screen bounds.
- Fixed redundant placeholder in the "In Stock:" line of the product pop-up.
- Fixed Master Bedroom capacity not stacking (existing Master Bedrooms have to be rebuilt).
- Fixed the bottle cost in the Product Creation view being double of the intended value; base costs have been updated to keep overall production costs at the same level.
- Removed the Delete button from Ledger/Ingredients/Seeds list entries.
- Set the minimum value to 1 in the Delete dialog.
- Fixed an issue where Goal widgets could be slightly out of alignment when disabled and re-enabled.
- Fixed worker perks that affect processing times not working as intended when the worker does not actively operate the affected processing machine.
- Fixed workers not immediately stopping their ongoing operation when the affected equipment is moved within the same room.
- Fixed the Tab and Esc keys not working in the Construction mode.
- Fixed missing localization for the “Total Cost” line in the Construction mode.
- Fixed staircase background cropping to avoid overlapping with adjacent room’s background.
- Updated the Advanced Research Lab preview sprite to match the actual item dimensions.
- Fixed an issue where mixture barrels and potion crates couldn't be seen in pallet inventory lists (in Pallet Settings).
- Fixed Stockpile and Load Recipe button tooltips getting obstructed from view by product pop-ups in Ledger/Products.
- Fixed the scrollbar handle in Ledger/Production.
- Scrolling in Ledger/Production should now be more responsive.
- Fixed a crash after moving existing room content to a newly built room and then deleting that room. Now the moved content is deleted with the room and its cost is refunded.
- Hide the worker pop-up when the worker has been dismissed (also fixes errors when switching Soul Mirror clones).
- Fixed an issue where the room rating could show wrong values in the Construction mode.
- Fixed an issue where some newly built machines could look like they are in the working state right after building.
- Fixed the special Witch character not using the witch animations.
- Fixed inventory filters not working correctly for specific ingredient processes and allowing all variants of the ingredient to be stored on the affected pallets instead.
- Fixed trait tooltips from Ledger/Workers getting stuck on screen when the Ledger is closed.
- Fixed an issue where updating a recipe would leave an existing order hanging in the Cooker if it was waiting for ingredients. Now the order is restarted with the new recipe.
- Fixed an error that could happen when a worker gained experience right before starting and canceling a construction session, resulting in the associated XPs not being added.
- Made save file handling more robust to avoid issues where existing saves could be overwritten if the files had been manually renamed outside of the game.
- Fixed an issue where customers could no longer browse a cabinet if a previous customer had been spooked by a monster while browsing it.
- Fixed an issue where updating a product could leave old processing orders with obsolete process requirements hanging around. Also fixed such orders not being removable from a processor queue.
Changed files in this update