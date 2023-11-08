New Build 1.12.5b

New build out which should hopefully fix a spate of bugs posted over the last couple months in the Discord server. I'm also taking a shot at the ????? input bug some people are seeing, hopefully that's nipped now, please keep me posted.

Combat Log Window ~ Testing Phase

The combat log in the bottom left is now its own window. If you don't want to mess with it, don't. It hasn't changed! But if you like, you can use the mouse to move it around and resize it. There's a button to minimize it, a button to reset it and lock it to the bottom left, and a button to flip the title bar to the top if you want to drag the window to the top of your screen for some reason.

You can switch between the full event log, which is unchanged, and a combat-only log which shows only combat events broken down by turn.

I'm giving this a try. If it sucks I'll take it out, or make it an option so it isn't forced on anyone. I'm super open to feedback on this, please come by the Discord and tell me what you think, I really wanna hear it.