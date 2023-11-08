- Player can now grapple with opponents in PvP duel, grappling PvP is fully supported with physics
- Two duel maps are replaced with new ones
- Improved weapon handling to freely and quickly switch Guards
- New IK system for better performance and more stable weapon swinging and movment
- Further simplified VR Calibration Menu to get more accurate player size with single click
Death Duel VR Playtest update for 8 November 2023
VR PvP Grappling Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
