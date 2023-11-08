Hello fellow Admirals,

The game continues to receive optimizations and fixes based on your recent feedback. Here is what we got for you now.

Minor Update v1.4.0.6

Fixed issue that could cause multiple mission instances for ship task forces or submarine groups at the same turn, even for ships that were sunk.

Land Army distribution is now more effective at realizing where to send troops for attack or defense.

Further optimizations related to AI shipbuilding processes, resulting in faster campaign generation time, campaign turn times, and AI fleet generation time.

Campaign AI is further improved in managing the economy and shipbuilding priorities.

Improved campaign AI on how it sends low fuel to ports for refueling.

Improved campaign’s diplomacy mechanics and now enemies of an ally will cause extra tension and will not be able to create positive relations with other members of the alliance. This new mechanic will bring to war against members of an alliance in a faster and more consistent way.

Other minor fixes and improvements.

Enjoy!

The Game-Labs Team