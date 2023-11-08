 Skip to content

Alaca update for 8 November 2023

November 8th Update Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now, you can check your equipped weapon's level progression and other attributes using the "Tab" key.

You can also see these progressions and the weapon's level on weapon loot.

Furthermore, you will be able to view these progressions at the blacksmith.

Now, notifications indicating the difficulty level of the areas you enter will be displayed.

New Loot Appearance

In addition to these features, various bug fixes have been applied. We hope you enjoy an enhanced gaming experience with this update. Happy gaming!

