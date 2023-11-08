 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Invincible update for 8 November 2023

Join us for a Reddit AMA

Share · View all patches · Build 12651611 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Hello Astronauts,

We wanted to give you a quick heads up. Tomorrow we’ll be hosting a live AMA on r/Games. Join us and ask away all those questions that are swirling inside your mind. Please refer to the graphic for times when the AMA starts.

And as a side note, we are absolutely blown away by all your support, love, feedback, and reviews. Thank you so much! We couldn’t have asked for a better crew of players than you. And of course, share your thoughts with us, too! We love reading your comments and reviews. Keep them coming.

**Hope to see you all tomorrow and chat soon,

Your astrocrew, Starward Industries**

Dive into our comic from The Invincible universe at:
invinciblethegame.com

And immerse yourself in The Invincible world a little bit more here...
Discord
Twitter
YouTube
Facebook
Instagram

Changed depots in internal branch

View more data in app history for build 12651611
Depot 731041 Depot 731041
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link