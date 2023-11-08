 Skip to content

inRun update for 8 November 2023

Optimization of the game with support for ultra-wide screens

Share · View all patches · Build 12651601 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimization of the game with support for ultra-wide screens, minimizing aberrations. We have also improved Chinese, Japanese, and Korean translations, along with some general enhancements and minor bug fixes.

