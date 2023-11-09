Age of Wonders 4 - Golem Update 1.1

Illustrious Godir,

It’s been a short two days since the Reaver War Machines pierced the veil. The response so far has been truly amazing and we’re here to hopefully make things a bit better. We’ve been hard at work getting the first Golem Support Update ready to address some of the immediate issues and concerns. Especially our Multiplayer community should benefit from this Update as we tackle the frequent Out of Syncs and instabilities.

You’ll find the full list of fixes & changes below, and may your Pantheons thrive.

Game Version: 1.005.004.86176

General

Fixed an issue with the “Prometheus Avenged” where obtaining the feather would invalidate the Achievement, even if it wasn’t used.

Fixed a Common Out of Sync when observing Combat. This should also address the frequent crashes.

Fixed a Freeze/Crash that would occur when Exclusive Fullscreen is enabled while Vsync is Disabled.

Fixed several Unit Modularity Issues

Items

Fixed Severing Mount not getting the Dispelling Field Ability

Fixed a Crash when calculating the Sell Price of items

Fixed a Crash when selecting a Item Type in the Item Forge

Item Forge

Increased Base Damage of Two-Handed Weapons from 18 to to 21

Increased Damage Increase of Two-Handed Weapons per Tier from +2 to +3

Increased Crossbow Damage by 4 for every tier.

Fixed Magelock using the Crossbow Infusion for the mixed damage channels.

Fixed Magelock mixed damage infusions to give the correct damage values, which are both half of the original damage.

Fixed Crossbow mixed damage infusions to give the correct damage values, which are both half of the original damage.

Interface

Fixed the Speed March Panel not appearing

Fixed a crash that could occur due to hotkeys not being unregistered

Fixed Rulers in the Ascension Screen not getting their Equipment Updated

Story Realms

Fixed missing Form Traits for Turiel Tolarim

Fixed Mountain Generation issues on Crimson Caldera

Units

Banshee - Adjusted Defense & Resistance to the intended 3/3

Bear Units/Mounts - Lowered the chance of the Roar playing from 15% to 5%

Fixed Mystic Scout not benefiting from Athletics.

World Map

Fixed targeting issues that allowed Create Forests and Restore the Land to target Bedrock/Tunnels

Fixed Abyssal Flames removing the Uninhabitable Terrain Feature from provinces

Fixed a crash that would occur by Pyroclastic Eruption terraforming Water Provinces.

Fixed Summon Spells not working when not all Units in the List could be found

