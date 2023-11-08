Minor Update - November 2023

Good morning, Agents!

We are pleased to announce that Maria has successfully uploaded all the missing localization data into the simulation. In the meantime, Rumiko is working diligently to fine-tune the Deadlink protocol, addressing life-threatening bugs and enhancing your overall gaming experience.

🌻 Ukrainian Localization

Thanks to the Vsevolod «Damglador» Stopchanskyi, Ukrainian players can now enjoy Deadlink in their own language, Дуже добре!

Changes