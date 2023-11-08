Massive Giveaway!

A few words about giveaway!

The giveaway starts on Wednesday, Nov. 8th. and end on Monday, Nov. 13th.

The giveaway will exclusively take place in the “Nutaku Games Official” Dicord on a dedicated channel, but a prerequisite to enter will be joining the Lovense and Shelter69 DISCORD.

You can only win if you are a member of all 3 servers involved. The giveaway and general toy integration will be promoted on all the servers.

Toy integration is only on Shelter 69 mobile to start. PC version support will be added later.

In order to enter the giveaway, players will have to answer the following questions day by day.

Day 1: “If you win, what Lovense toy do you want?”

Day 2: “Who is your favorite character in Shelter 69? Post a screenshot of them in the chat!”

On day 3 we will use one of our bots to create a giveaway widget in the channel for people to enter.It will remain open all weekend. 10 winners will be chosen at random, automatically on Monday. Users can participate up until the winners are drawn. If any winners are not a member of all 3 servers as instructed, or if they did not answer the questions on Day 1 or 2 we can give any valid winners their respective prize and re-roll the draw. Prizes vary, the biggest prizes will go to the entrants whose names are drawn first from the pool of entries.

Here is an example of a finished giveaway:

The prizes are as follows:

1st:

Lovense toy of choice (some exceptions apply)

4000 Nutaku Gold

Legendary Autumn Crate

Legendary Trinket - Lovense Gift

Legendary Suit - Autumn Set

1 000 Vault Coins

1 000 Nanites

2nd:

Lovense toy of choice (some exceptions apply)

3500 Nutaku Gold

Legendary Autumn Crate

Epic Trinket - Lovense Gift

Epic Suit - Autumn Set

690 Vault Coins

690 Nanites

3rd:

Lovense toy of choice (some exceptions apply)

3000 Nutaku Gold

Legendary Autumn Crate

Rare Trinket - Lovense Gift

Rare Suit - Autumn Set

500 Vault Coins

500 Nanites

4th:

2500 Nutaku Gold

Legendary Autumn Crate

Common Trinket - Lovense Gift

Common Suit - Autumn Set

300 Vault Coins

5th:

2000 Nutaku Gold

Legendary Autumn Crate

Common Trinket - Lovense Gift

Common Suit - Autumn Set

300 Vault Coins

6th - 10th:

Legendary Autumn Crate

Common Trinket - Lovense Gift

Common Suit - Autumn Set

300 Vault Coins

Remember and get a -55% discount on Lovense toys till the end of November ‘23 and really feel the game. 😎

GET YOUR DISCOUNT!

