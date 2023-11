We added 10 collectibles to the game in the style of cards.

Collect all 10 Limited Edition "STROKEMON" cards featuring "The Town", "The Tower", "The Cave", "The Mine", "The Cavern" and more! If you wanna grab them to check out, go to the town's item shop and chat with CardMan!! They are 500 g each!

Have fun playing the game, my friends!! THANK YOU FOR YOUR CONTINUOUS SUPPORT!!

-Necro-

-NecroCaticGames-