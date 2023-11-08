Combat Evolved Mark V | Queen's Gambit Weapon Charm

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Bred for combat, built for war, you are the master of any weapon, pilot of any vehicle, and fear no enemy.

The Combat Evolved Mark V bundle contains:

Combat Evolved Mark V armor kit

Cinder Ring armor coating

Viridescent Ring armor coating

Aurum Evolved visor

Unseal the hushed casket and awaken the flawless cowboy within. Prevail through nerves of steel and a quick trigger finger.

Complete all of your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge to earn this week’s Ultimate Reward – the Queen's Gambit weapon charm.

A new Ultimate Reward will become available every week, so be sure to keep an eye on your Challenges and take advantage of these free rewards.