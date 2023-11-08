 Skip to content

Halo Infinite update for 8 November 2023

Combat Evolved Mark V | Queen's Gambit Weapon Charm

Halo Infinite update for 8 November 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bred for combat, built for war, you are the master of any weapon, pilot of any vehicle, and fear no enemy.

The Combat Evolved Mark V bundle contains:

  • Combat Evolved Mark V armor kit
  • Cinder Ring armor coating
  • Viridescent Ring armor coating
  • Aurum Evolved visor

Unseal the hushed casket and awaken the flawless cowboy within. Prevail through nerves of steel and a quick trigger finger.

  1. d4 d5
  2. c4.

Complete all of your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge to earn this week’s Ultimate Reward – the Queen's Gambit weapon charm.

A new Ultimate Reward will become available every week, so be sure to keep an eye on your Challenges and take advantage of these free rewards.

