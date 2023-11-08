Update, Version 20231108



English

[Character Customization]New playable male character variation: the Priest. (You can use this on your main character or customized teammates.)

[Crafting]The 3D modeling skills now matter when crafting the following items: Guan Dao, Mace, Sword, Business Suit, Doctor's Coat, FireAxe, Gas Mask, Illuminati Body Pillow, Old Detective's Magnifier, and Zombie Disguise Clothes.

[Crafting]Something special is, that 3D printing skills can also enhance their unique attributions.

[Samujier Supermarket]Added a 3D printer.

[The House near the Paddy Field]Added a 3D printer.

[Dr. Kyoryu's Research Station]Added a 3D printer.

[Samujier Hospital]Added a skeleton doctor.

[The Jackel's Nest]Dr. Jackel now also buys skulls.

[The Jackel's Nest]Dr. Jackel now buys corpses at their 100% value instead of 50%.

简体中文

【角色自定义】新的可用男性角色造型：神父。（你可以把他用于你的主角或自定义角色上。）

【铸造】3D建模技能等级现在会在制造以下物品时带来奖励：关刀，锤子，剑，西装，医生的外套，消防斧，防毒面具，光照会抱枕，老探长的放大镜，僵尸伪装衣。

【铸造】3D建模技能等级同样影响上述物品的固有特殊属性。

【萨姆吉尔超市】加入了一台3D打印机。

【水田近家】加入了一台3D打印机。

【恐龙博士的研究站】加入了一台3D打印机。

【萨姆吉尔医院】加入了一个骷髅医生。

【豺狼的巢穴】豺狼医生现在也会收购骷髅。

【豺狼的巢穴】豺狼医生现在以尸体100%的价值进行收购而不是50%。

