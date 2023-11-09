Patch Notes #10 - We Didn’t Start the Fire

Share · View all patches · Build 12650975 · Last edited 9 November 2023 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy

Harry Truman, Doris Day, Bug Fixes, Big Hooray!

What’s up, legitimate entrepreneurs? We’re back with even more fresh and free-range fixes for DNFC!

And yes, that Billy Joel plug did have meaning - because we’ve got some changes and improvements to Fire Fighting! Read more below in our patch notes.

We want to say a massive thank you for all of your feedback and reviews, as we continue to make DNFC a dope-tastic experience for all.

Here are your latest fixes and QOL improvements:

Fixes:

Fail-safe introduced aimed at preventing the issue where no client comes out to collect the boxes delivered by a delivery vehicle.

Vehicles dropping boxes and not leaving delivery destinations successfully.

Vehicles leaving garages prematurely when their next delivery destination expires or is manually removed.

Mechanics not being able to fix ceiling lights placed above certain objects.

The ‘new’ tag not being shown on the cash register button despite it never being placed at that business type before.

Products being indefinitely processed at certain appliances.

UI / UX / QOL:

Mechanics now have tick boxes for fixing and fire fighting tasks, they will only carry out these duties if their respective boxes are ticked. The boxes are both ticked by default.

Clicking on a vehicle instance on the dispatch map will cause the garages list to pan to its garage and play the highlight animation.

Fire Fighting Changes:

Engineers will now fix volatile appliances and AC units when their health falls below 75% rather than the 50% threshold for all other appliances.

The deadliness of fires has been nerfed - engineers now stand a chance of putting out fires without wearing fire protective equipment (but they are still very dangerous so protective equipment is advised).

Certain appliances previously had a chance of catching on fire without any warning that this is the case - this has been removed for clarity.

Attackers will no longer target volatile appliances during an attack.

