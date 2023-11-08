 Skip to content

Dragon's Ruler update for 8 November 2023

Ver. 1.14.0 Unit: Addition of Knight Errant and Cusinart

Build 12650939

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The "Knight Errant" unit has been implemented.

They are itinerant knights who make their living as adventurers and mercenaries, and can only be found in searches or appear as volunteer soldiers.
They are experts in close combat with a good balance of physical strength, attack power, and hit rate, but they do not have long-range attacks.
They are vulnerable to energy attacks and have a high cost.

The "Cusinart" unit has been implemented.

He is an itinerant knight who calls himself "Cusinart" a hero from a previous war 130 years ago.
He is a mid-boss unit that appears when the game progresses to a certain degree, and there is only one of him in the game, and he will always oppose the player.

