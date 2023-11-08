P&C HotFix: 081123

MORE FIXES
Getting cleaner now, thank you for the reports on our Discord server!
Join the community if you haven't until now! You can talk bad about me in there, and I'll read and cry for you!
Size: 158.4 KBs
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed old saves crashing when attempting to fix a "broken" Progeny
ːswirliesː Fixed Zeal gathering not "overflowing" around the Kingdom on some occasions
ːswirliesː Minor fixes and adjustments on Dragon Princess II's appearance scenes
ːswirliesː Fixed auctioned Knocker not appearing as easily as intended during Kobold's Route
ːswirliesː Fixed the first 5 fights in the Oni Colosseum possibly presenting the same challenger (only unique fights until they're all beaten, from now on)
Changed files in this update