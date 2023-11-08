Settings Hotfix & Difficulty Overhaul v.0.5.002

Fixes:
- Settings Panel was the devil. We’ve exorcised this devil. In more serious terms, we’ve had to make a bunch of changes to the Settings Panel and as a result, we’ve had to get rid of the ‘Windowed Mode’ option because it was causing the crashes. We apologize for having to temporarily get rid of this Settings option, but stability comes before quality-of-life.
- There was an issue with Satibarzanes and his animations. Those have been fixed too.
Improvements:
- We’ve quietly been planning a difficulty curve overhaul. Since we wanted to put our best foot forward before the next big marketing push before full release, we’ve adopted a more ‘traditional’ difficulty curve where battles becomes progressively harder instead of the battle reflecting the historical difficulty faced by Alexander.
- A couple more UIs have been polished up. A few resizings and repositionings.
Let us know if anything else needs fixing.
