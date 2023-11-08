Wildmender November 8, 2023 Patch Notes

Hi Wildmenders!

In this week’s patch update, we are once again focused on bug fixes as well as performance improvements. We’ve just pushed a build (199a) on Steam. Because of the console certification schedule, the newest PC version of the game will temporarily not be cross-play compatible with the console version. If you’re cross-playing with friends between PC and Consoles, please see the instructions below on how to keep playing together on the last version. Looking ahead we are planning for fixes and improvements, as well as reviewing everyone’s ideas for new content and features.

Now, onto the patch notes.

Build 199a:

Fixed the issue of Canyon Wraiths appearing outside of the canyons in multiplayer

Fixed the issue of player character stuck in constant jump on top of the titan crab

Fixed a case of items not able to be crafted in multiplayer due to missing recipe.

Fixed the issue of plants in planters teleporting to a spot in the desert upon logging in during multiplayer.

Fixed another rare case of tool duplication at Arx - if you end up with duplicate tools for some reason, reloading the game should remove them.

Fixed some specific spots in terrain where players can get stuck. Also added a cheat code in case players are stuck in terrain still. If you are stuck, hit the Enter key to call the text chat box. Then type in: /unstuck This will get you out of the sticky situation.

This will get you out of the sticky situation. Fixed a rare case of loading not progressing past 25% due to a clock issue.

Added a new relay service as well as a new “Network” page to settings. This allows you to directly control the game’s use of the relay service when direct P2P connection cannot be established and something in the network may be blocking your connection to your friends. If you have issues connecting with your friends, this may help you get around them.

To use the relay service, please have you and your friends all go into Settings in the Pause Menu then click on Network. For the Always Use Relay Server option, turn it to On. Please also have the host player select the closest relay server region (the host could try a few different ones if the current one doesn’t work).

Reduced overall damage dealt by Dust Storms, in particular to larger plants and structures

Reduced the chance of seeds spontaneously germinating by about half; any plant created this way also starts with the Tired status

Fixed the Brittle Scroll taking Essence instead of giving it, if read after the associated perk is fully unlocked

Fixed item spawners (such as mineral veins) not respecting an intended cap on the number of nearby buried items

Increased the Frog’s base storage size to 16. Frog movement will now cover a larger area around upgraded springs.

Removed the “aura bubble” from recruited Spirit Darters as it caused too much visual noise

Performance improvements:

We’ve made a number of performance improvements targeted at larger gardens, in particular to memory usage in the hopes of reducing crashes on lower-memory hardware.

The game should require less memory upon loading a large garden (by about 10-15%), and increase less over time.

Improved handling of various common VFX like essence wisps, destruction puffs, and buried item glow to prevent memory bloat.

We’ve also made some general performance improvements that will keep FPS from dropping quite as badly in large gardens:

Improved performance of various biome-related checks in dense gardens

Reduced the frequency of water mesh updates that aren’t near the player (visuals only, does not affect flow behavior)

Consoles & Crossplay

If you want to continue playing with friends on consoles, you can switch to the ‘crossplay’ Steam beta to continue playing on the previous version.

In your Steam library right click on Wildmender, go to Properties, find the Betas tab, select the Beta Participation dropdown and select “crossplay - For compatibility with current console builds”

Once this patch goes live on consoles, you can switch back to “None” on the betas tab, and get playing on the latest version.

Thank you all for all your support and stay tuned for more updates!