The siege of Brimir update for 8 November 2023

EA v0.34 : Spanish support and audio settings

Share · View all patches · Build 12650631

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I added support for different languages to the game. They are under Options -> Gameplay/Languages, for now only English and Spanish are supported (since I am Spanish). This will allow the game to reach a wider audience.

In addition to that I fixed the issues with the audio settings, they were not doing anything, but now it has been fixed, you can control music, sound effect or general audio levels from the menu.

Another small addition, I increased the default defense that the character starts with, with this I am trying to avoid that when you play the game for the first time you just get knocked out constantly.

