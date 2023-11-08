Changelog 1.0.0.025

Hello Elders!

I just uploaded a new patch with a good amount of fixes, but also a couple of balance and UX changes!

Visible range now extends into impassable tiles

This will make it easier to see whether you can build on a mountain, forest, or water tile. It looks a bit odd on water tiles, but is now more coherent and avoids some edge cases.

Added a colored border around resources to show whether the net is positive or negative at a glance

Many players have expressed the need for a way to see at a glance if the production is positive or not, and this should help them not have to do a little math for that. I am looking for ideas to make it work also for colorblind people, but let's see what you think!

Field Adjacency now works also when Fields are depleted

This is an important change that will make your depleted crops count for bonuses (such as for Windmills). So do not worry about depleting that last point! This should make the usage of fields a bit nicer.

I am now working on the experimental branch with heroic players that are testing larger balance changes, and more are coming!

In the meantime,

Have fun

Michele

V 1.0.0.025

UX

Visible range now extends into impassable tiles

Added a colored border around resources to show whether the net is positive or negative at a glance

Balance: Buildings

Rebalanced starting food generation algorithm to avoid edge cases where you would have too low or too much food

Field Adjacency now works also when Fields are depleted

Balance: Mechanics

Gardens are now unlocked before Library

Balance: Events

Consequential events cannot be generated anymore if a Season or Doom event aer coming up. This also avoids the Heat and Cold domains appearing together, as they are the same person and that creates a paradox.

Bugfixes