Changelog 1.0.0.025

Hello Elders!
I just uploaded a new patch with a good amount of fixes, but also a couple of balance and UX changes!
Visible range now extends into impassable tiles
This will make it easier to see whether you can build on a mountain, forest, or water tile. It looks a bit odd on water tiles, but is now more coherent and avoids some edge cases.
Added a colored border around resources to show whether the net is positive or negative at a glance
Many players have expressed the need for a way to see at a glance if the production is positive or not, and this should help them not have to do a little math for that. I am looking for ideas to make it work also for colorblind people, but let's see what you think!
Field Adjacency now works also when Fields are depleted
This is an important change that will make your depleted crops count for bonuses (such as for Windmills). So do not worry about depleting that last point! This should make the usage of fields a bit nicer.
I am now working on the experimental branch with heroic players that are testing larger balance changes, and more are coming!
In the meantime,
Have fun
- Michele
V 1.0.0.025
UX
- Visible range now extends into impassable tiles
- Added a colored border around resources to show whether the net is positive or negative at a glance
Balance: Buildings
- Rebalanced starting food generation algorithm to avoid edge cases where you would have too low or too much food
- Field Adjacency now works also when Fields are depleted
Balance: Mechanics
- Gardens are now unlocked before Library
Balance: Events
- Consequential events cannot be generated anymore if a Season or Doom event aer coming up. This also avoids the Heat and Cold domains appearing together, as they are the same person and that creates a paradox.
Bugfixes
- Fixed higher dwellings being able to fit more Pips than they declared, probably stashing the extra Pips into forgotten rooms.
- Fixed animals being able to spawn on non-fertile terrains and thus getting buried under pavements.
- Fixed Captain's research tree not being completely reachable
- Fixed wild sheep idle sprite having a blue outline
- Fixed bug with damaged FX not disappearing if demolishing a building
- Fixed bug with total play time not being counted correctly for achievements
- Fixed being able to use side actions to cheat resources below a zero amount
- Fixed Overpipulation gems sometimes not being generated
- Fixed Pippins not being buried correctly
