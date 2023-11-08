Patch v1.32.25

Hi Everyone, just a small one to keep the ball rolling. Many more small fixes to come around the larger update, so if it looks like I've missed something, it's probably just still in the works.

There is now a bell on each shop counter that will summon that shopkeeper back, day or night.

Grinding has been modified so that the blade angle target now slows down and speeds back up instead of instant direction changes.

Wasps will no longer get close enough to look like they're clipping into you. Still melee range, but not like before.

50% longer day/night cycle

Add the ability to use the inventory at the assembly bench

Unload ore button for the smelter

Ongoing Work

The quest/tutorial system

Better NPCs

Keep the forge hot, there's more coming.