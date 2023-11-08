Season Mode: Xiake Features 1.3 Adjustment and Prospect

Share · View all patches · Build 12650514 · Last edited 8 November 2023 – 13:26:14 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Considering that the current season mode feature version is the 'cautious' version at the end of the first season.

We spent a week re examining and organizing the effects of all Xiake features.

In the process of sorting out, we found many early characteristic terms that were still in effect due to dominance, resulting in more cautious or even mediocre effects.

We believe that these purple and orange quality characteristics should not have such mediocre effects in the current PVE implementation.

Therefore, after discussion, we have decided to adjust and optimize the effects of some purple and orange features in the Season Mode.

Optimization and adjustment will be implemented in subsequent versions, and we look forward to the performance of the new features after implementation.

The specific adjustment plan is as follows: