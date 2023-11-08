Dark Bunny - 0.6.3 update

The first patch update since the Early Access Launch. I have fixed a few issues, made some balancing (made the game a little easier overall) and added a few more items :)

Version 0.6.3 [11/8/2023]

Added

New item "Dank Noir Ode" (guess the reference)

New "Down the rabbit hole" passive, locked behind an achievement

Message of what killed yo, when you die

Several achievements yielding stats by killing a number of enemies



Changed

Shop cost now gets red, if you don't have enough carrots

Reduced the effectiveness of Health Regen and added a health per second calculation

Increased Poison Daggers CD by 0.2s and reduced its range by 0/0.1/0.2/0.3/0.4

Reduced Critter identity armor penalty by 10 and reduced Etheral Protection CD by 2s

Increased Healthy passive health regen from 4 to 5

Slightly reduced enemy health

Reduced Apples challenge tree spawn increase

Increased transparency on Great Barrier

Reduced Bear health

Slightly increased Shredders base damage



Fixed