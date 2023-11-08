 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dark Bunny update for 8 November 2023

Dark Bunny - 0.6.3 update

Share · View all patches · Build 12650480 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The first patch update since the Early Access Launch. I have fixed a few issues, made some balancing (made the game a little easier overall) and added a few more items :)

Version 0.6.3 [11/8/2023]

Added

    • New item "Dank Noir Ode" (guess the reference)
    • New "Down the rabbit hole" passive, locked behind an achievement
    • Message of what killed yo, when you die
    • Several achievements yielding stats by killing a number of enemies

Changed

    • Shop cost now gets red, if you don't have enough carrots
    • Reduced the effectiveness of Health Regen and added a health per second calculation
    • Increased Poison Daggers CD by 0.2s and reduced its range by 0/0.1/0.2/0.3/0.4
    • Reduced Critter identity armor penalty by 10 and reduced Etheral Protection CD by 2s
    • Increased Healthy passive health regen from 4 to 5
    • Slightly reduced enemy health
    • Reduced Apples challenge tree spawn increase
    • Increased transparency on Great Barrier
    • Reduced Bear health
    • Slightly increased Shredders base damage

Fixed

    • A few typos
    • Visual issue where skills were selectable by keyboard while entering/exiting a level
    • Issue where shop items with sub skills (summon skills) would be difficult to navigate to by keyboard

Changed files in this update

Depot 2471771 Depot 2471771
  • Loading history…
Depot 2471772 Depot 2471772
  • Loading history…
Depot 2471773 Depot 2471773
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link