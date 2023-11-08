Dark Bunny - 0.6.3 update

The first patch update since the Early Access Launch. I have fixed a few issues, made some balancing (made the game a little easier overall) and added a few more items :)
Version 0.6.3 [11/8/2023]
Added
- New item "Dank Noir Ode" (guess the reference)
- New "Down the rabbit hole" passive, locked behind an achievement
- Message of what killed yo, when you die
- Several achievements yielding stats by killing a number of enemies
Changed
- Shop cost now gets red, if you don't have enough carrots
- Reduced the effectiveness of Health Regen and added a health per second calculation
- Increased Poison Daggers CD by 0.2s and reduced its range by 0/0.1/0.2/0.3/0.4
- Reduced Critter identity armor penalty by 10 and reduced Etheral Protection CD by 2s
- Increased Healthy passive health regen from 4 to 5
- Slightly reduced enemy health
- Reduced Apples challenge tree spawn increase
- Increased transparency on Great Barrier
- Reduced Bear health
- Slightly increased Shredders base damage
Fixed
- A few typos
- Visual issue where skills were selectable by keyboard while entering/exiting a level
- Issue where shop items with sub skills (summon skills) would be difficult to navigate to by keyboard
