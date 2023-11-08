 Skip to content

Ocean Protector update for 8 November 2023

Patch 1.04

Patch 1.04

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tune wording on some introduction text, update choices on some questions, and update fish with 3 new species, including the flounder, black sea bass, and cobia.

