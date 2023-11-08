ChilloutVR 2023r173

Share · View all patches · Build 12650264 · Last edited 8 November 2023 – 17:26:05 UTC by Wendy

We have just released a new update for ChilloutVR on the stable branch.

Major Changes

Complete rework of the Voice System:

With the recent changes Unity has done with Vivox, we have reworked our implementation to address and reduce the high delay in the current voice system, as well as ensure higher stability and fidelity, while also reducing load on the audio processing system.

We also introduce a native Text-To-Speech System that lets you send TTS messages over voice chat.

Native Desktop/VR switch:

Desktop and VR modes can now be switched without requiring a game restart. A new setting for this is available in the Experimental Settings menu, and can be toggled by using the key combination Ctrl + F6, or by pressing the shortcut in the main menu.

Magica Cloth 2 support:

Magica Cloth 2 is now supported in-game. Intercollision for avatars and props is also implemented.

An additional CCK module is not required to upload content with Magica Cloth 2.

Requires purchasing Magica Cloth 2 from the Unity Asset Store.

Buoyancy System:

It is now possible to define FluidVolumes, as well as Objects that are influenced by buoyancy using the PhysicsInfluencer Component. The physics calculation uses Archimedes’ Principle, which can be expected to behave relatively realistically, given realistic values.

The new Runtime Gizmo feature can be used to better understand how it works within the game.

Players are also able to swim and dive in FluidVolumes. To display swimming animations, new animations are required in the Avatar’s Animator. An example is provided with the CCK 3.7 preview.

ForceApplicator Component:

The new ForceApplicator component will allow you to apply force to a Rigidbody from a given position and thereby induce torque forces. This component also has the option to only work while being submerged in a FluidVolume.

This can be used together with the new CarInput ParameterStreams to make custom propulsion systems for boats.

Runtime Gizmo System:

The following components have received Runtime Gizmos, which can be enabled in the experimental settings:

PhysicsInfluencer

CVRPointer

CVRSpawnableTrigger

CVRAdvancedAvatarSettingsTrigger

CVRInteractable (with interact down actions)

CVRMovementParent

CVRPickupObject

ForceApplicator

This feature will assist with debugging content and will provide a better understanding of how these systems are working internally. More components will be supported in the future.

New ParameterStream Variables:

We added more Parameter Stream Variables with regard to:

The Transform of the GameObject

CarInput controls

The current avatar height

The new fluid mechanics

Rotating of pickup objects in Desktop

Objects can now be rotated when held in Desktop mode by holding down the middle mouse button if the pickup GripOrigin is set to Free.

Image Cache for the Main Menu

Avatar, World, Prop, and User images are now cached on the local machine to significantly reduce image load time. It is enabled by default, but may be toggled, configured, and cleared from the Experimental Settings menu.

Dual Controller Keyboard interaction

This allows the use of both controllers to interact with the main menu Keyboard.

And many smaller changes and adjustments

CCK 3.7 will be required to use new creation features, which will be available shortly.

Please note that starting with this CCK, Unity projects using 2019 will no longer be supported.

Technical Changelog