 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Temporis Arts update for 8 November 2023

11월 8일 업데이트

Share · View all patches · Build 12650171 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

레벨 변경
Sphere Impact HD -> 1레벨 상승

패턴 변경
Aviform Skyliner HD -> 하향
An Aspiration NM -> 상향

해금 변경
An Aspiration NM -> 통상해금

텍스트 수정
하드 판정을 좀 더 명확히 변경

버그 수정
화면 이펙트 제거시 원판이 조금만 흔들리게 수정

Changed files in this update

Depot 2609391 Depot 2609391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link