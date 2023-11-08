11월 8일 업데이트

레벨 변경
Sphere Impact HD -> 1레벨 상승
패턴 변경
Aviform Skyliner HD -> 하향
An Aspiration NM -> 상향
해금 변경
An Aspiration NM -> 통상해금
텍스트 수정
하드 판정을 좀 더 명확히 변경
버그 수정
화면 이펙트 제거시 원판이 조금만 흔들리게 수정
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
레벨 변경
Sphere Impact HD -> 1레벨 상승
패턴 변경
Aviform Skyliner HD -> 하향
An Aspiration NM -> 상향
해금 변경
An Aspiration NM -> 통상해금
텍스트 수정
하드 판정을 좀 더 명확히 변경
버그 수정
화면 이펙트 제거시 원판이 조금만 흔들리게 수정
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update