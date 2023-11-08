Some bug fixes following yesterday's loadout update

Fixed a visual issue in some calculations having modifiers applied negatively rather than positively (as seen in issues such as estimated exp per hour in the combat info popup and clan credit gains). The fix for this was already pushed on the 7th when the loadouts update went out.

Fixed the loadout popup not always initializing the first loadout, causing weird situations where you could be seeing an alt's loadout if you hadn't unlocked that slot on both accounts and you were logging in between accounts without restarting the game

Fixed the "Configure for tasks" popup sometimes not including recently purchased loadout slots until you relogged

Fixed the new Laid-back events upgrade not working for ironmen

Fixed duplicate items in loadouts being able to cause some inventory slot desyncs between client and server

Fixed the Boosts available notification not scaling up correctly when being activated

Fixed your power in events not always being accurate after switching gear*

Fixed clan member's power in events not updating after switching gear*