Fixed a visual issue in some calculations having modifiers applied negatively rather than positively (as seen in issues such as estimated exp per hour in the combat info popup and clan credit gains). The fix for this was already pushed on the 7th when the loadouts update went out.
Fixed the loadout popup not always initializing the first loadout, causing weird situations where you could be seeing an alt's loadout if you hadn't unlocked that slot on both accounts and you were logging in between accounts without restarting the game
Fixed the "Configure for tasks" popup sometimes not including recently purchased loadout slots until you relogged
Fixed the new Laid-back events upgrade not working for ironmen
Fixed duplicate items in loadouts being able to cause some inventory slot desyncs between client and server
Fixed the Boosts available notification not scaling up correctly when being activated
Fixed your power in events not always being accurate after switching gear*
Fixed clan member's power in events not updating after switching gear*
Not live until the server restarts, which is likely to happen on the 9th.
Idle Clans update for 8 November 2023
Some bug fixes following yesterday's loadout update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
