UPDATE 1.44 - OPTIMIZING

Greetings players!

It's been a while since we've had an update and after some time we're releasing patch 1.44.

So, we have done the following work:

We have lightened the game on 1500000000 (1.5 billion triangles) making all models about 2 times lighter (some more and some less). And also reworked some of the textures, reducing their quality. Build of the game now weighs 2gb less. Added auto save after completing each task. Fixed the sawing of firewood, now should work for everyone. Day now lasts until 21:00, night is slower than it was before, but still faster than day. At night, animals and people without quests from the map are now sent home. Lights are now on in some windows. Added the ability to switch shaders: SM6, SM5 and mobile shader. Previously, AMD graphics cards were experiencing graphical freezes. Switching to SM5 shader should fix this problem. Now the ESC button closes interface elements. If somewhere suddenly does not close - write us. Now you can open the map and the game menu while in transportation. Now, if you sit in the transport, the benches disappear. When you get out of the car - they will reappear. Under the wheels of transport now do not throw people and animals, except dogs, because dogs and in real life like to run after the transport. Added additional icons on the map: school, store, hospital, metal depot, fire station. Pork on sale is now cheaper. Other small changes and improvements.

Some players encounter bugs when loading the game. the solution to some problems is in our community https://steamcommunity.com/app/2455370/discussions/0/7098294290812163229/.

If you can not solve the problem, you can now try to load the game from auto save.

To fully fix this error will have to rewrite the system of saving. That in turn will entail deleting all the saves of all players, which is not desirable. So we will not change the save system for now.