Tim Climpy's Warfair update for 8 November 2023

0.94.8

Small patch this time! Some smaller fixes as we near leaving early access!

  • Added new announcer audio
  • Updated Incendiary fire effects
  • Updated shaders
  • Fixed bot spawn issue on Island map
  • Reduced strength of cloud shadows
  • After your first death on a team gamemode, your spawn points will randomise to avoid spawn camping on Haunted House
  • Fixed some small issues with fog
  • Updated multiple components to improve performance
  • Fixed cursor disappearing if you paused on the deploy screen
  • Fixed icon for Invisible perk
  • Fixed icon for when you have no perk
  • Fixed mech spawning effect erroring and not showing
  • Improved performance of audio engine
  • Fixed an issue where bots would not get the correct skin assigned
  • Fixed issue with next/previous page buttons on main menu
  • Improved loading performance of maps
  • Tweaked some doors on Haunted house map
  • Fixed a performance issue in the main menu
  • Improved performance of ai navigation on El Mondo

