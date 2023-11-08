Small patch this time! Some smaller fixes as we near leaving early access!
- Added new announcer audio
- Updated Incendiary fire effects
- Updated shaders
- Fixed bot spawn issue on Island map
- Reduced strength of cloud shadows
- After your first death on a team gamemode, your spawn points will randomise to avoid spawn camping on Haunted House
- Fixed some small issues with fog
- Updated multiple components to improve performance
- Fixed cursor disappearing if you paused on the deploy screen
- Fixed icon for Invisible perk
- Fixed icon for when you have no perk
- Fixed mech spawning effect erroring and not showing
- Improved performance of audio engine
- Fixed an issue where bots would not get the correct skin assigned
- Fixed issue with next/previous page buttons on main menu
- Improved loading performance of maps
- Tweaked some doors on Haunted house map
- Fixed a performance issue in the main menu
- Improved performance of ai navigation on El Mondo
