Shelter69 x Lovense

Seeing it is not the same as feeling it, isn’t it? 😏

But is it possible, to experience the girls' love FOR REAL…?

Yes! 😍

We provide you with new, fabulous trinkets you can offer to your favourites. 🎁

Wait – don’t they look almost precisely the same as Lovense toys?

Could it be a coincidence? 😉

Of course not! Along with an extra little something for your ladies from S69 team, you also receive a treat from Lovense.

Get a -55% discount on Lovense toys till the end of November ‘23 and really feel the game. 😎

GET YOUR DISCOUNT!

PS: Nutaku also has planned something interesting for you – keep your eyes open for prizes up to 100 USD! Keep an eye on our Discord channel!

JNT DISCORD

PS2: Currently Lovense support is only available on Steam and Android versions. WebGL support will come soon!

Sincerely,

-- The JNT Team

Check out our social media:

Patreon JNT Games

Facebook JNTGames

Twitter/X JNT Games

Instagram INTERMARUM

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1905950/Shelter_69/[img]