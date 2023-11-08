-Added a 28-pounder version of the TOG2 turret to the turret pool.
-Added Pivot-turning to the A1E1, improved the pivot-turning speed of the Type 5 Chi-Ri.
-Ready racks replenishment will no longer be reset by firing.
-The replenishment speed of Ready racks is now affected by the reloading speed.
-Ready racks will now be replenished in the background.
-The replenishment time of Ready racks has been extended to 150% of the reloading time.
-Fixed the issue of incomplete Ready racks at the start of battles.
-Exiting the test drive in the garage will now reset the reloading
Multi Turret Academy Playtest update for 8 November 2023
0.4.8
