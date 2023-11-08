-Added a 28-pounder version of the TOG2 turret to the turret pool.

-Added Pivot-turning to the A1E1, improved the pivot-turning speed of the Type 5 Chi-Ri.

-Ready racks replenishment will no longer be reset by firing.

-The replenishment speed of Ready racks is now affected by the reloading speed.

-Ready racks will now be replenished in the background.

-The replenishment time of Ready racks has been extended to 150% of the reloading time.

-Fixed the issue of incomplete Ready racks at the start of battles.

-Exiting the test drive in the garage will now reset the reloading