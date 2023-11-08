SHATTERED HEAVEN: OUT NOW!

Greetings, Brave Warriors!!

It’s finally time to embark in the War of Ascension - SHATTERED HEAVEN IS OUT NOW!!

Today marks the beginning of a new journey after the initial EARLY ACCESS period: we will keep working on the game, adding new updates and features in the upcoming months, while having a solid foundation thanks to the work done during Early Access and all the feedback we received!

What you will find in the full release of Shattered Heaven:



Campaign mode

Follow the story of Andora, the Vestal of Ashram, and her guardians Magni and Ishana.

Fight through 4 different dungeons, shape your own story and reach 3 different endings and 3 unique final bosses!

Ascension Mode

The full roguelike game mode of Shattered Heaven!

Embark in a series of increasingly harder dungeons, face unique enemies and bosses - and restart from the beginning if you fail!

An epic soundtrack

We’ve also released the full soundtrack of Shattered Heaven to celebrate the release!

More than 40 epic tracks and 2 hours of music, from epic boss themes to moody and dramatic story beats - both in mp3 and FLAC format!

A note on translations

Version 1.5.0 brings a new language: you can now play the game in ITALIAN!

We have promised you multiple translations at release and we regret to inform you that we are experiencing some delays.

We will keep you updated on the progress of the other translations and release them as soon as possible!!

The … near future!

Today we are also happy to announce that a new update will come out very soon!

A new addition to the campaign mode that was designed following your feedback is coming - stay tuned for more news very very soon!!