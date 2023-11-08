Announcing Zoom Player v18 beta 10

Change List from v18 beta 10:
- Support for IPTV Archive playback. For channels that support it, double-click the program to start playing it. You can easily identify Archive supporting channels by the icon next to their name.
There are multiple implementations of IPTV Archive support and I did my best to make sure all were covered, but if something is not working as intended, let me know on Zoom Player's sub-reddit.
New IPTV Setting (Adv. Options / Playback / IPTV) that clears the playlist before streaming. This setting is enabled by default, disabling it adds the channel to the playlist and play it without clearing the playlist.
New Setting (Adv. Options / Interface / Playlist) to prevent embedded playlists (playlist files within playlist files) from loading when Zoom Player loads a playlist. This setting is enabled by default as embedded playlist can lead to unfortunate infinite-loops cases and other stability problems.
Playing media from the Advanced Playlist Control now ensures the newly played item is visible in the Playlist Editor.
I Didn't like the behavior of the new setting (enabled by default) that automatically hide the control bar when clicking the video area. What annoyed me was that it was canceling my action, so if I wanted to pause the video, it would ignore the pause action and just hide the control bar. Now I adjusted this feature to hide the control bar and not block the intended action.
Fixed a bug that caused the IPTV caches to get wiped clear when Zoom Player was pruning the media library thumbnail and meta-data cache.
Playing an entry from the Advanced Playlist Control interface no longer loses the entry's selection.
